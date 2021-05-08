Switchbacks defender Jimmy Ockford a steadying force

May 7—Three days prior to his team's USL Championship season opener last week, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC defender Jimmy Ockford was awarded the role of team captain for the 2021 campaign.

The 28-year-old, now in his eighth professional season, is confident that his first year on the pitch with the Switchbacks will be a positive one for him and the club.

"The most important thing is everybody having the same goal in mind, and that's a championship," Ockford said. "That's how everyone is going to come together and work together and be on the same page. Knowing that the end result is one in the same. With the group of guys we have everyone has that in their head."

Ockford is among a handful of players on the Switchbacks who's played at the top levels of professional soccer. Seattle Sounders FC selected him 21st overall in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft.

"I didn't think much of it, but once I got into that environment I was like, 'Wow! This is the big leagues now. I have to really show what I've got,'" Ockford said. "The most important thing is to not overthink it and keep playing the way that got you there. You don't want to change your habits just because it's a different environment."

Ockford got into one MLS game with Seattle in 2015 but spent the majority of his first three seasons playing for the New York Cosmos in the North American Soccer League and helping them to a league championship.

In January 2017, Ockford signed with Reno 1868 FC of the USL Championship side, an affiliate of the MSL San Jose Earthquakes. In July of that year, he got his callup to San Jose and played in a friendly against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Earthquakes signed him for good in December 2017. Over the course of the 2018 season he played in 15 games with the club.

Ockford made other professional stops in Nashville and Louisville before joining the Switchbacks.

"It's a different lifestyle, for sure, just having that insecurity of where you could possibly be," he said. "You don't want to get too comfortable when you would really like to just settle in one spot. But it also has its perks. I get to experience a lot of the country. I've been a lot of places and it's cool to see the different parts of the United States. It's cool to travel around a little bit and experience the world."

Story continues

Ockford said the main difference between MLS and USL Championship is the experience level of the players.

"There are a lot of older guys in the MLS who've been around in Europe and different leagues like the Mexican League," he said. "In USL you have your athletes and all the talent here as well, but a lot of guys don't have that next level of experience.

"A goal of mine is to win a championship here and then hopefully get noticed with my play and hope something comes of it. In the meantime, I want to make the most of where I'm at right now here in Colorado Springs."

Ockford wound up at the base of Pikes Peak because of his relationship with new Switchbacks coach Brendan Burke. Ockford played for Burke in 2013 when Burke was the coach of Reading United in the USL Premier Development League.

Days after Burke was named the third coach in Switchbacks history last December, he called Ockford and asked if he'd like to play for his new club.

"Jimmy and I had spoken in the offseason when we first looked at bringing him here and thought he embodied all the things we're looking for in bringing this club forward," Burke said. "He's steady. He's disciplined. He's calm but works very hard. He checked all the boxes for that calming influence and leadership role that we'll need."

Ockford was happy to accept the captain's armband.

"It's an honor that Brendan and the staff have faith in me to captain this team," Ockford said. "I wouldn't say I'm the most vocal, but on the field I will do my best to communicate directly with people and lead from the back line.

"We have a team full of experience and players that can lead."

Switchbacks teammates Hadji Barry and Jose Torres are the team's vice captains.

"The way Jimmy acts as a player and a person, he's a very good leader on and off the field," Barry said. "We all respect him. He's the voice of our team. He embraces everything that we do in this organization."

Added Torres: "Jimmy's a great guy and has a great personality. He's a leader. Obviously. He's played at the high level in MLS. Jimmy will do good. For sure."