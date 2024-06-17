The Swiss weakness Scotland must look to exploit

Switzerland began Group A with an impressive 3-1 win over Hungary [Reuters]

Worried by how good Switzerland looked against Hungary? Fear not.

Swiss football journalist Lucas Werder has, sort of, explained how Scotland can win on Wednesday.

Werder told the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast: "I think one of the weaknesses of Switzerland and maybe the biggest chance for Scotland is if they are patient and if they can hold the clean sheet, there will be 15 or 20 minutes where Switzerland are a little bit less active.

"Like we saw in the game against Hungary, it's in every game Switzerland plays. They have some minutes where they are not that offensive pushing. If Switzerland are a little bit passive, then Scotland have to take their chances.

"There won't be a lot of chances for Scotland, but in qualification [Switzerland] always conceded some goals. In the game against Romania, Romania had like one or two chances and they scored from every one."