The Swiss view: We expect Scotland to play better

[Reuters]

Switzerland will not go into tonight's clash with Scotland underestimating their opponents, insists Swiss journalist Christian Finkbeiner.

Murat Yakin's side go into the crucial group game with Scotland on the back of a 3-1 win over Hungary, while Scotland are still smarting from their Munich monstering.

But Finkbeiner, who writes for Swiss newspaper Blick, thinks the team will expect a tougher test against the Scots.

"Switzerland know Scotland will show they can play better than they did against Germany," he told Radio Scotland.

"They know Scotland have quality with the players they have in the English Premier League. I know they won’t underestimate Scotland.

"We didn’t know before the tournament how strong the Swiss team would be. There were a lot of doubts because qualifying wasn’t so good.

"They had problems up front because Breel Embolo was recovering from injury, but the win against Hungary gave us more optimism for the whole tournament.

"Switzerland know the fans believe the team can go further in the tournament."