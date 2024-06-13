Swiss Side Lugano Make €1.5M Offer For Inter Milan Wingback

Swiss side Lugano had made an offer for Inter Milan-owned wingback Mattia Zanotti.

This according to Gianluca Di Marzio, via FCInterNews. He reports that there is still distance between Lugano’s offer and what Inter would expect for Zanotti.

Inter wingback Zanotti has spent the season just gone on loan with St. Gallen in the Swiss Super League.

The Italy Under-21 international has been getting his first experience in senior football.

Zanotti made a total of 34 appearances for St. Gallen. He scored three goals and made five assists in the process.

Prior to this past season, Zanotti had come through the youth ranks at Inter.

The 21-year-old played all the way up to the Primavera or Under-19 level for the Nerazzurri. He did also receive a first team debut under Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.

But this season has been an important one for Zanotti’s growth.

The campaign has seen the young wingback start to play at the senior top flight level as a starter.

The question now is where Zanotti will go next.

There is certainly no possibility of the 21-year-old having a place in Inter’s senior squad next season.

Therefore, Zanotti will be on the move to a new club. Whether this is to be on another loan, or in a permanent transfer, remains to be seen.

Inter could use Zanotti as a makeweight in another transfer deal.

Reports have indicated that the Italy youth team international could join Genoa as part of a cash-plus-player deal for either Josep Martinez or Albert Gudmundsson.

The Grifone are only one of a number of Serie A teams to whom Zanotti has been linked.

But alternatively, the 21-year-old could stay in Switzerland.

Di Marzio reports that Zanotti is the subject of an offer from Lugano. Evidently Zanotti’s form for St. Gallen impressed the fellow Swiss side sufficiently to make an effort to sign him.

According to Di Marzio, Lugano’s opening bid for Zanotti is worth €1.5 million.

Inter have rejected this, as it is not high enough in their view. However, there could be further negotiations for the 21-year-old.