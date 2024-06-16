Swiss ready for wounded Scotland -Xhaka

Granit Xhaka (centre) was man of the match against Hungary [Getty Images]

Granit Xhaka says Switzerland will need to be even more on their toes against Scotland on Wednesday now that Steve Clarke will be looking for a response from his side following their opening Euro 2024 group hammering by Germany.

Captain Xhaka was man of the match as his own side got off to a winning start by beating Hungary 3-1 on Saturday.

"From our side, I hope that they don’t react too much," the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder said. "I mean, everyone knows the quality they have - big players in big teams, always playing every week.

"In my opinion, the first game is always something different, something special. Of course, to play against Germany in the tournament where we are at the moment – and in Munich – it was maybe different for them, but we know the quality the Scottish team has.

"We need to be much more ready than we were [against Hungary] because the pressure is, I think, on our side, even though we already have three points.

"I’m sure we will be ready for the Scottish team and hopefully everyone can see a good game."