Swiss keeper nets crazy own goal defending Costa Rican penalty

Costa Rica may be going home after the first round of the World Cup, but the Ticos can at least go out with their heads held high after fighting back from behind to draw with Switzerland in their final match. Although the manner of the Costa Rican equalizer, which came deep into stoppage time, has left many commentators and soccer scribes scratching their heads as to how to describe it.

First, let’s take it back a few minutes to explain just what happened.

There were 90 minutes plus two on the clock when Costa Rica was awarded a penalty kick after Switzerland’s Denis Zakaria was adjudged to have pushed Joel Campbell in the penalty area. With Switzerland leading 2-1, Ticos attacker Bryan Ruiz stepped up to the mark to take the spot kick.

And then this happened.

Off the post, off the keeper’s head and in the net. Just how Costa Rica drew up their equalizer pic.twitter.com/MkeJ3tpfaJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2018

Yes, you’re seeing that correctly. Ruiz struck his kick off the crossbar and it deflected back out of the goal, only to bounce off the back of Swiss keeper Yann Sommer’s head and into the back of the net. The final whistle was blown moment later with the score settled at 2-2.

Ruiz celebrated as if he’d scored, although if it hadn’t been for the ball banking off Sommer, his effort would’ve bounced off the woodwork and back into play. The goal went down as an own goal, despite the fact that it saved Costa Rica’s blushes by earning the Ticos their first point of the 2018 World Cup.

It’s OK Ruiz. You’ll always know you scored a goal at the World Cup. Kind of.

Costa Rica’s midfielder Bryan Ruiz kicks a penalty leading to the Swiss goalkeeper scoring an own goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group E football match between Switzerland and Costa Rica at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on June 27, 2018. (Getty Images)

