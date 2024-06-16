Swiss forced to switch training pitch after 'grass died'

Stadion auf der Waldau is the home of regional league club Stuttgarter Kickers [Getty Images]

Switzerland have been forced into an unexpected change to their preparations for Wednesday's Euro 2024 group game against Scotland - because of the state of their training pitch.

Bundesliga club Stuttgart have come to their rescue to provide temporary facilities while governing body Uefa rectifies the problem.

The Swiss FA explained: "The pitch in our training stadium at the Waldau will be replaced by Uefa.

"The roots of the grass have died in several places. Therefore, we will train tomorrow and Tuesday on the VFB Stuttgart training pitch, at Robert-Schlienz-Stadion, which is in good condition.

"Following the Scotland game, it is planned to train on the new pitch at the Stadion auf der Waldau. However, the condition of the new grass needs to be checked on Thursday."