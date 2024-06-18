Swiss expect Scotland to improve and 'disrupt'

"We know Scotland can play better."

The message from the Swiss camp is loud and clear, Scotland's next opponents are expecting a big improvement from Steve Clarke's side in Cologne on Wednesday.

Both manager Murat Yakin and defender Manuel Akanji were significantly impressed enough with Scotland’s qualifying campaign to overlook first night nerves in the Allianz Arena, when Germany hit five.

Manchester City's Akanji was particularly complimentary.

"They lost the first game and didn't show their best performance," said the 28-year-old. "They want to show everyone they're a better team than that.

"They had a great qualification campaign. They're for sure coming for all three points and we have to be ready for that. They know, and we know, they can play better than they did in the first game."

Akanji knows some of some of the Scots well, having come up against them in City’s run to a fourth consecutive Premier League title.

He talked about the "great seasons" both John McGinn and Scott McTominay had at Aston Villa and Manchester United respectively.

He also praised Andy Robertson's qualities and threat down the left for both Liverpool and Scotland.

Yakin has been in charge since 2021, leading the Swiss to their fifth successive major finals.

The 49-year-old former centre-half expects a reaction from Scotland and chose to focus on how good Germany were in Munich.

“The game Scotland played is not a reference point, they can play very well," he said

"We have a lot of confidence but we think they will have prepared well to disrupt us.

"They have to show a reaction but I hope we can play our game as planned.

"It was the first game for both Germany and Scotland and the pressure was very high. Germany played a very hard game and were very concentrated. Not only did they score goals but played hard against the ball and that was key.

"You have to run and when you play against Scotland. You know what they are capable of doing. I am sure they want to hurt us where they have strengths.

"We need to concentrate, focus, work hard and get into the game. They will not make it easy for us."