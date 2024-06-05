Swiss cruise to friendly win over Estonia

Scotland's Euro 2024 opponents Switzerland warmed up for the finals by easing to a 4-0 home win over Estonia.

The Swiss led by a goal at the break in Luzern thanks to Steven Zuber's 20th-minute strike.

Murat Yakin's men stepped up the intensity in the second half and Zeki Amdouni and Nico Elvedi netted before former Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri wrapped up the scoring with a penalty.

The Swiss, who join Scotland, hosts Germany and Hungary in Group A at Euro 2024, play their final warm-up game at home to Austria on Saturday.