Swiss coach sees positives in Scotland having to attack

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin gestures on the touchline during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group A soccer match between Hungary and Switzerland at Cologne Stadium. Marius Becker/dpa

Switzerland are expecting Scotland to come out fighting following their opening day defeat but hope that means more gaps at the back to exploit in Wednesday's Euro 2024 Group A meeting.

While the Scots were battered 5-1 by hosts Germany in the first game, the Swiss managed a confident 3-1 win over Hungary.

"We've been warned, because we know that the Scots can play well," Swiss coach Murat Yakin told a news conference on Tuesday ahead of the game in Cologne.

"We can't just enjoy our football, we also need a willingness to run and show heart. We have to work hard against the ball."

Defeat is unthinkable for the Scots and that could help the Nati, said Yakin.

"They'll have to take more risks, which might give us more space," he added.

Defender Manuel Akanji echoed his coach's view.

"The Scots didn't put in their best performance against Germany. We are prepared for them to want to do better against us," said the 28-year-old from English champions Manchester City.