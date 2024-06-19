'Swiss braced for Gilmour impact'

Former Swiss international Bruno Berner also believes manager Murat Yakin will be expecting a tougher test from Scotland than the Germany result may have indicated.

"We expect energy from Scotland," he told BBC Sport. "We expect changes, with Billy Gilmour coming in, we expect him to play from the start. What a talent he is.

"So for us it’s really to get back into that next game as we started against Hungary. The expectation has to be that Scotland will come out and try to hurt us so I think Switzerland will be ready for tonight."

Switzerland’s track record of qualification has been much more impressive than Scotland’s of late, having not missed a tournament since failing to reacch Euro 2012 – which has increased the pressure on the side, says former Leicester defender Berner.

"There were a lot of questions about where we are as a team," he said. "When we qualified just before before Christmas, the reaction was like it wasn't good enough.

"We're Switzerland, we qualified for a major tournament again, we should be very, very happy. Yes, we have fantastic players nowadays. But hey, it's all about being qualified for the next tournament.

"Many people were proven wrong last Saturday against Hungary, luckily, and we really showed a very good performance.”