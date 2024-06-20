Swish Pro-Am League returning to Lincoln High School this summer

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s that time of year again, the Swish ProAm League is making it’s return this Sunday, June 23rd at Lincoln High School.

Games running all summer long, 6-weeks of basketball players ranging from the college standouts to the pros all competing under one roof.

Competitive action all being able to seen front row for free of charge.

“When you’re in an arena you can’t really hear them talking on the floor or talking to the refs. Having a kid who is maybe 8,9,10 [years old].. have an opportunity to go up to an SDSU guy or a UCSD guy or an NBA guy.. you know Norman Powell was great last year when he came to the gym. He signed autographs, took pictures with everybody..” Kwaku Amoaku, Swish League Cofounder, explaining.

For more information on schedule/rosters head to swishproam.com. Rosters and scheduling will be updated in real time.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.