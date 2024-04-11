Swiping bags, smashing homers: These high school baseball hitters are off to hot starts

Play on the baseball diamond continues and so do the top hitters in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Following a look at some of the area's top pitchers, here are some of the hottest hitters so far in 2024.

Stats are updated by information teams uploaded before April 10 games. Hitters are listed alphabetically with up to two players per conference or team in Kentucky.

Justin Baker, Kings

Kings, 8-1, is atop the Eastern Cincinnati Conference with Baker leading the way at the plate. The senior is 11-for-24 for a .458 average. Over half of his hits are doubles with six for the year.

Austin Buckle, Badin

Helping lead Badin’s charge to another deep postseason run in Division II, Buckle has an even .500 average, going 8-for-16 with a pair of doubles, seven stolen bases, eight runs knocked in and a Greater Catholic League-Coed-leading 11 runs scored.

Moeller junior shortstop Carter Christenson scoops to try to get an out at second as Moeller defeated Elder 19-2 March 27, 2024 at Xavier University's Hayden Field.

Carter Christenson, Moeller

Pick your poison pitching against the Moeller lineup. Christenson, a junior, leads the GCL-South and the defending Division I champs with a .556 average. The Ohio State commit has knocked in 12 runs and scored 10 while stealing eight bases. With seven walks (already two more than last season), Christenson has been on base at a .654 clip.

Austin Dick, Blanchester

Dick’s .583 average is second in the Southern Buckeye Conference behind teammate Sammy Roush. Dick is 14-for-24 with nine runs and 11 knocked in with five two-baggers and 11 stolen bases.

Luke Dietrich, Reading

The senior is 7-for-16 with a .438 average and five doubles for Reading. Dietrich has knocked in four runs and scored seven.

Ryan Frey, Northwest

The junior is 15-for-27 with a hit in each of his seven games played. Of those seven games, he has scored a run in six. Frey also has five doubles, nine runs and nine stolen bases.

Zack Gardner, Springboro

Gardner’s .478 average leads the Greater Western Ohio Conference. The senior is 11-for-23 with five doubles and 10 RBIs.

Seth Green, Harrison

The junior has gone 11-for-19 for a .579 batting average to begin the year. Green, the Southwest Ohio Conference’s batting leader, has 10 RBIs in seven games, including three in each of his last two contests.

R.J. Hudson, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place

The senior has a hit and an RBIs in six of his seven games played and has scored a run in all seven contests. Hudson is 9-for-18 with 15 total runs, 11 RBIs with 17 stolen bases.

Nathan Kinsey, Turpin

The junior’s .435 average is seventh in the ECC and his 11 runs batted in lead the conference. Five of Kinsey’s 10 hits went for extra bases, knocking a home run and four doubles.

Evan Lafferty, Miami Valley Christian Academy

Lafferty leads the Miami Valley Conference with his astronomical .714 batting average by going 15-for-21 at the plate. The junior has nine stolen bases and has scored 12 runs while knocking in six with a pair of doubles.

Gianni Lora, Lakota East

Lora is the Greater Miami Conference’s hitting leader with a .500 average. The junior infielder is 8-for-16 with nine walks and a .714 on-base percentage. He has scored 11 runs in nine games with a triple and three home runs.

Matt Ponatoski, Moeller

Just a sophomore, Ponatoski is second in the GCL-South with a .529 average and an even 1.000 slugging percentage. He has two doubles and two homers while knocking in 16 runs.

Sammy Roush, Blanchester

Roush is hitting .600 with 15 hits in 25 trips to the plate. The junior catcher has stolen 10 bases and scored 12 runs for first-place Blanchester.

Juarle Slater, Hughes

In a limited season so far for the Big Red, Slater has gone 5-for-6 in two games for a .833 average with a double, two triples and six stolen bases.

Carson Stevens, Wyoming

The Cowboys are undefeated with Stevens’ .667 average easily leading the Cincinnati Hills League. Stevens is 10-for-15 in five games with four RBIs, eight runs, three doubles and a triple.

Brandon Stidham, Oak Hills

The Oak Hills senior is 12-for-26 to begin the season in nine games for a .462 average. Stidham has nine runs and 12 RBIs while connecting for four doubles.

Chandler Taylor, Badin

The sophomore is the only player in the GCL-Coed with multiple home runs. Taylor’s .333 average (7-for-21) is top 10 in the conference. Taylor also has scored eight runs in seven games with seven walks and a pair of swiped bags.

Badin sophomore Chandler Taylor has a .333 batting average and multiple home runs for the Badin Rams.

Northern Kentucky

Drew Barth, Highlands

Barth paces the Bluebirds with his 16 hits, 12 RBIs and nine runs scored. Hitting .432, Barth has three doubles, a triple and a home runsto his line.

Grayson Begnoche, Lloyd Memorial

Begnoche rocks a .474 average with his 9-for-19 performance at the plate with eight walks as well. He has a team-high 11 runs scored and has five stolen bases, two doubles and a home run.

A.J. Curry, Ryle

The Ryle Raider has dominated at the plate and is top five in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association in hitting. Just a sophomore, Curry is 26-for-42 for a .619 average with 18 RBIs, 13 runs, eight doubles and a home run. He has been walked 10 times and is 6-for-7 on stolen base attempts.

Beechwood's Michael Detzel is one of the top Tigers in hits and runs batted in in 2024.

Michael Detzel, Beechwood

Detzel is one of many talented hitters for the Tigers. With a team-leading 14 RBIs, Detzel is tied for most hits on the squad with 12. Detzel is a .333 hitter with seven doubles and 12 runs scored while walking seven times.

Charlie Dieruf, Covington Catholic

Dieruf is one of three Colonels to have at least 13 runs scored. He is 12-for-35 and has knocked in nine runs while smacking two doubles, two home runs and a triple while stealing 10 bases.

Tyler Fryman, Beechwood

A standout freshman, Fryman is 12-for-30 to begin the year for a .400 average. Fryman’s scored 22 runs and has two doubles, a triple and a homer while walking 13 times. On the bases, Fryman is 11-for-12 on stolen bases.

Landon Graham, Dayton

Dayton has a pair of hitters with an average over .540 with Graham leading the charge at .591 (13-for-22). In eight games, Graham has nine runs scored, 15 RBIs, six doubles and two triples with a perfect 13-for-13 run at stolen bases.

Aiden Kerns, Walton-Verona

A junior who spends time on the mound, Kerns has a .387 average in 12 games with 14 RBIs. Half of his 12 hits have gone for two bases.

Jackson Mays, Ludlow

Mays, a sophomore, has a good eye at the plate with 14 walks to go with his .355 batting average. With three doubles, a triple and a home run on the year, he has also accumulated 12 RBIs.

Jack Moore, Boone County

Moore has been a slugger for the Rebels, going 13-for-37 with three home runs, two doubles and a triple while knocking in 20 runs in 10 games.

Chad Nickell, Dayton

Along with Landon Graham, Nickell is one of two Dayton hitters with an average over .540. Nickell is 13-for-24 at the plate for a .542 average. Nickell has 12 runs scored, 13 RBIs with five doubles, a triple and a home run while gathering nine stolen bases.

Mark Nowak, Cooper

Along with being one of the top relievers in the area, Nowak’s 20 hits lead Cooper and his .465 average is second on the team. Nowak is 9-for-9 on stolen bases and has scored 13 runs in 11 games while knocking six doubles.

Trevor Pulsfort, Scott

Pulsfort is among the KHSAA leaders with 20 RBIs in just 13 games played. Pulsfort’s .474 average comes with four doubles, two homers and 15 runs scored.

Jackson Reardon, Covington Catholic

Reardon is hitting .500 with 18 hits in 36 at-bats. In those trips, he has six doubles, two triples with 12 RBIs and 15 runs scored and is 10-for-11 on stolen base attempts.

Aaron Wichmann, Conner

The senior is a .475 hitter, going 19-for-40 at the plate. Wichmann has four doubles and two home runs with 10 runs scored and 13 RBIs while drawing seven walks.

Kadin Wright, Lloyd Memorial

Wright is among state leaders in hitting and slugging. The senior in eight games has hit .545 (12-for-22) with 15 RBIs, six runs scored, four doubles, a triple and a home run.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Which Cincinnati preps baseball hitters are off to big starts in 2024?