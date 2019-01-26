Swint's a Tiger: "Clemson is meant for me"

Ylwi7ovifqpolmw5u0m4

Kevin Swint has been considered a Clemson lean for a couple of months. He has added numerous offers in recent weeks, but he took visits early and he found his future home.

The 2020 four-star linebacker out of Carrollton, Ga. has committed to Dabo Swinney and the Tigers over Florida, LSU and Ohio State.

The Peach State junior has known his decision for a little while now and he let a couple of Clemson coaches in on the news early.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I have been thinking about making my decision for about four or five months, but after going up to Clemson for the NC State game, I had a different feeling," said Swint. "It was a feeling I couldn't run away from. I knew Clemson was where I wanted to be.

"I just have strong feelings about Clemson. Coach Swinney is very truthful with his words. It is like a high school environment up there. They don't recruit guys from Junior College, they don't take transfers — it is like one big family. The guys you go into Clemson with are the guys you leave with.

"Clemson took the lead early for me. Just taking visits there put them high on my list. I liked them a lot before they even offered. I went up there, spent time with the coaches and it is just different.

"How can I not want to go to a place like Clemson? The coaches, the environment, the way they win, how they prepare their players — they have it all.

"I would say it came down to four schools. Clemson beat out Florida and Ohio State for me. LSU was up there too. I just had to pick Clemson though. It has everything for me. The feel is right for me. I like how small the campus is, how it close to home and just how it feels like it does when I am at Carrollton.

"I am excited to be committed to Clemson. I told coach Bates and coach Venables about my decision over a month ago. I have been waiting to tell coach Swinney, but now was the right time. I got to see him face-to-face and commit to Clemson.

"I will not focus on my senior season. There will be less stress on me now. I am committed to Clemson and I am done. Once I commit, I am locked in to that school. Clemson is meant for me. That is all I can say."

RIVALS REACTION

Clemson now has six commits for the 2020 class and four are from Georgia. All four are four-star prospects. Swinney and his staff love to recruit the Peach State, and a lot of their on the field success has to do with how they have recruited in Georgia. Swint is a versatile defender. Some schools like him as an outside linebacker, some at inside linebacker and some feel he could grow into a weakside defensive end. He has great length, he is adding good weight to his frame and his best football is ahead of him. He has great range, he flashes as a pass rusher and Swint will continue to get bigger and stronger.