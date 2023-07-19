Swinney on ‘Thunder and Lightning’ reunited on the Clemson coaching staff

The Clemson football program has one of the best duos in college football history back together and on their coaching staff.

Tigers’ running back coach C.J. Spiller has a familiar face joining him; that face is the other half of the legendary running back duo “Thunder and Lightning.” That’s right, former Clemson running back James Davis is back with the program.

Clemson currently has a dynamic duo of their own in star running back Will Shipley and power back Phil Mafah, and the two current running backs have one of the running back duos in college football history in their corner. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is thrilled to have Davis back with the program.

“I went and got a guy named James Davis to come back, so it’s a pretty good running back meeting room, for sure,” Swinney said Tuesday’s media outing. “You got two guys, whose pictures are on the wall, leading the room. That’s pretty cool. It’s a lot of fun.”

Sporting a big smile, Swinney knows how big of a move this is for the Tigers. Fun and cool is the perfect way to describe things. Davis is a Clemson great who, from 2005-’08, ran for 3,881 yards and scored a then-Clemson-record 47 rushing touchdowns. He is one of the best running backs the Tigers have ever had and has a lot to give to the program.

“I am happy about James coming back,” Swinney said. “He’s coming back to finish school, and something I think he’s been wanting to do for a while and it’s just kind of the right time for him and where he is in life to kind of fulfill that and check that box. So, I’m really happy for him to come back and be able to experience what he was a part of building here.”

Clemson fans should be thrilled to get one of the most exciting Tigers back with the program.

