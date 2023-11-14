Swinney on Terrell: ‘He is a kid that we knew early on, all the way back in camp, was going to be something special’

Clemson’s freshmen class played phenomenal football Saturday in the Tigers win over Georgia Tech, with one of the top performers being freshman cornerback Avieon Terrell, who showed everyone what he is capable of when tested in the secondary.

Terrell picked off Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King with a one-hand grab, and it was a beautiful sight to see. According to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, this is what the Tigers have seen from the young cornerback since he joined the team.

“He is a kid that we knew early on, all the way back in camp, was going to be something special,” Swinney said. He is one of those guys that you just knew would get better. He is very focused. He is just like his brother in that regard. He just goes about his business all the time, and he has a great attitude.”

Clemson fans are all too familiar with a star cornerback with the last name Terrell, as Avieon is the younger brother of former Clemson star A.J. Terrell, who was one of the best cornerbacks in the country in college and is now playing at the same level in the NFL. After getting his first start against Notre Dame, Terrell started his second straight game against Georgia Tech and proved himself.

“That was his true big test, and he did a great job,” Swinney said. “He has really created a great spark for us out there.

“He is a very talented young player. (Nickel) is kind of where we were working him a good bit, creating some depth there and also at corner. With (Jeadyn Lukus) getting hurt, obviously Sheridan (Jones) is hurt, well, all of a sudden it created more opportunity for him at corner.”

Terrell will get more opportunities to shine for the Tigers as the season winds down.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire