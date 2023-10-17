Swinney says there ‘Ain’t nobody happier for DJ than me’ seeing DJ Uiagalelei’s success at Oregon State

Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been having an awesome year as the Oregon State starting quarterback as the starting quarterback has the Beavers humming to a 6-1 record and No.12 ranking in the country.

Through seven games this season, he has thrown for 1,573, 15 touchdowns, four interceptions, and has an 85.0 quarterback rating (7th in the country). Uiagalelei’s success has been great to see for many, but no one is happier for the former Clemson starter than Tigers’ head coach Dabo Swinney, who discussed his performance on his radio call show on Monday.

“Ain’t nobody happier for DJ than me. I love the kid,” Swinney said. “That’s exactly what I hoped would happen. That he would get a good reset and really just go ball out and have a great year. This kid was incredibly committed to Clemson for three years. He’s a graduate. I know he got a lot of criticism — the guy is 22-6 as a starter here. It’s just crazy. I think he’s got a bright, bright future, and I’ve always believed that. Again, sometimes you need a reset.

“I’m really happy for him and proud of him…This kid is a really good player and an unbelievable kid, and a great preparer of the game. Ain’t nobody on the planet happier for that young man than me. Just pulling for him to finish well and go on to do great things and play some pro ball. He’s always represented Clemson and Oregon State with class.”

As expected, it was a classy response from Swinney, who is one of the best player’s coaches in college football. There is no doubt Swinney is proud of what he’s seen from Uiagalelei this season.

