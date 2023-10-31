Swinney: ‘Nothing we are doing is good enough right now’

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program are having a season no one expected, and things have reached a boiling point as the Tigers head into their Week 10 matchup against Notre Dame.

At 4-4, the Tigers are in a position they haven’t been in in years. While the defense has been doing well, Swinney has an answer for why the offense has struggled so much this season during his Sunday media call.

“Nobody is good enough. Nothing we are doing is good enough right now,” said Swinney. We are not coaching good enough; we are not doing anything good enough, especially offensively.”

Clemson’s offense is certainly in an interesting place right now. Game after game, we’ve seen the Tigers put up more yards than their opponent, but mistakes and failing to score has been a significant part of their story.

The Tigers have scored 20 points or less in their last three games, making it difficult to win games. Even so, Swinney believes offensive coordinator Garrett Riley will get this unit going.

“Garrett will get them going. We’re missing some critical plays that are there that need to be made, whether it is the quarterback or something else. Nobody is doing anything good enough right now. We have been inconsistent. We need to improve in all areas.”

Their next opportunity to put together a strong offensive performance comes this Saturday at Memorial Stadium against the Fighting Irish.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire