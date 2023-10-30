Swinney: ‘I know our fans are disappointed as well, and I hope that they will just rally behind these guys and support them’

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are having a season that no one thought was possible, and with things as bad as they are, the Tigers’ head coach has a message for Clemson fans.

Clemson (4-4, 2-4 ACC) is in a position they haven’t been in in years, and it’s a position they shouldn’t be in to begin with. There is too much talent on this Clemson team for the results we’ve seen, and Swinney understands that fans are disappointed. Even so, he pleads that fans stick with this team and their players.

“I know our fans are disappointed as well, and I hope that they will just rally behind these guys and support them,” Swinney said. “These guys, they’re playing hard, and just continue to support these guys as they get ready to go compete. We’ve got three straight weeks in the Valley, and we need to do everything we can to help these guys.”

The first of these three straight weeks at home is a big one… a matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. It is a great opportunity for Clemson to make a statement.

The Tigers face No.12 Notre Dame this Saturday, with kickoff set for 12 p.m. on ABC.

