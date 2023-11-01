Swinney on Klubnik: ‘I think he’s going to be a superstar’

Clemson starting quarterback Cade Klubnik has not had the season many Tigers fans hoped for heading into this season, but Dabo Swinney still sees a superstar in the sophomore quarterback.

Through eight games this season, Klubnik has completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 1,947 yards, 13 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He’s had his moments, but we’ve also seen some questionable play from the quarterback.

“He’s had a bunch of good plays, he’s had a few tough plays along the way. He’s growing. I mean, I think this kid’s going to be amazing,” Clemson’s head coach said.

“This kid works his butt off. He’s not perfect. He’s growing. I think he’s going to be a superstar. I really do. He ain’t right now. But he’s a hell of a competitor, and he’s going to get better and better and better, and I’ll go battle with that dude any day of the week. Yeah, he’s got to do a lot better. There are a couple plays there that he needs to make. He needs a little bit more poise in the pocket. He needs to let it slow down a little bit. But we all need to do things better. He’s going to be fine.”

At this point in the season, even if the Tigers aren’t where fans want them to be, Swinney wants fans to back their quarterback. Not more than ever, Klubnik needs the fan’s support.

“Why don’t we get behind him and support him. He’s our freakin’ quarterback,” Swinney said. “He’s our quarterback. Let’s get behind him. Let’s go compete.”

