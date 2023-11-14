Swinney on if he is interested in Texas A&M job

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about the Texas A&M head coach job, which is open after the school fired Jimbo Fisher on Sunday.

The question came after Becky, a fan from Gaffney, called into Monday’s “Tiger Calls” and asked Swinney not to consider leaving Clemson for Texas A&M.

“Oh yeah, Becky. She’s a star. She is a star,” Swinney said on Tuesday. “Man, I’m just focused on this job. Always have been. Just trying to find a way to beat North Carolina. That’s it. Must be November, that’s all I can say.”

Swinney’s current contract with Clemson runs through 2031, but with the struggles in recent years, there has been growing frustration and disappointment from fans and media.

“Don’t let a bad year of the fans giving you a hard time sway your decision about Clemson,” Becky said. “You stay with us. I mean Clemson won’t be Clemson if you ever leave us. You got to stay. So, if they come calling — I know they got that Texas oil money and all. But you know what, you can only spend so much, and you just stay right here with us.”

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum even suggested on Monday that Swinney could make the move to the Aggies, saying the long-time Clemson head coach would be a good fit.

