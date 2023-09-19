Swinney gives an injury update on two Clemson starters ahead of Florida State

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have arguably their biggest game of the season in Week 4 against Florida State, and the team hopes to have two starters back for the matchup.

Safety Andrew Mukuba and offensive lineman Walker Parks missed this past week against Florida Atlantic. Still, Swinney and his staff hope both will be fit to play against the Seminoles. Two key players for this team.

“We’re hopeful,” Swinney said. “They’re with us working and still say day-to-day. But we’ll see.”

A minor update from the head coach, but there is still a lot of the week left to get more updates on the health of these two starters. They seem to be on track to play as day-to-day, but we won’t know until Swinney officially makes the call.

Clemson and Florida State face off Saturday at Clemson Memorial Stadium, with kickoff set for noon.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire