Swinney and Conn visit a highly touted 4-star safety in the 2025 class

Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff are out and about on the recruiting trail as they look to land some of the top recruits across the country in the upcoming 2025 recruiting class.

The coaching staff has seemingly been everywhere of late, with Swinney and safeties coach Mickey Conn recently paying a visit to one of the best safeties in the 2025 class, four-star Jordan Young. The coaches stopped by Monroe (N.C.) High School, giving the top recruit a personal visit as they pitch themselves and the program.

According to 247Sports rankings, Young is the No.3 safety and the No.29 overall player in the 2025 class. He is an undeniable talent and a player for whom the Tigers are in the hunt.

Making his top 13, Clemson is competing with Alabama, Miami, Tennessee, Penn State, Southern Cal, Texas, LSU, Florida State, NC State, South Carolina, Notre Dame and North Carolina for his commitment.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire