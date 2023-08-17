Swinney compares Cade Klubnik to former Clemson star quarterback Deshaun Watson

The 2023 college football season inches closer as everyone is ready to see the Clemson Tigers back on the football field and playing in front of the thousands of fans in Memorial Stadium.

Much of the anticipation heading into the season surrounds sophomore starting quarterback Cade Klubnik, who fans are excited to see under center for his first full season as the starter. The hype around Klubnik is building, and Dabo Swinney’s recent quotes comparing him to former star quarterback and National Champion Deshaun Watson will surely fuel the hype even further.

“He has been great, the whole camp,” Swinney said in Death Valley. “What I love about him is he can make a bad play and he will bounce right back. He will come right back. I love that about him. He is kind of like Deshaun in that regard. Deshaun would throw an interception in a heartbeat right but nobody panicked because we were going to score 40. You just have that same feel with Cade.”

Klubnik has all the talent needed to be a successful college quarterback, and from the sound of things, he’s got the attitude and work ethic as well. The 2023 season should be an excellent one for Klubnik and the Tigers.

