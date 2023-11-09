Swinney on Capehart: ‘You don’t come across many human beings like Big Cape’

Clemson defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart had an outstanding game against Notre Dame last Saturday, and the Tigers’ head coach, Dabo Swinney, took the time to praise Capehart Wednesday to the media.

A redshirt junior, Capehart entered this season with 16 tackles (4.0 for loss) and a sack over 22 games from 2020-22 but is “coming into his own” this season, according to Swinney. We’ve seen it on the field, and it was incredibly evident against the Fighting Irish.

“Grown man. I mean, got a bright, bright future,” Swinney said. “You don’t come across many human beings like Big Cape. He’s just putting it together; he’s figuring it out.”

“He’s going to be a great one,” Swinney said. “He’s explosive. He’s learned how to use his body. He’s really learned the game, and like I said, he’s got a lot of great days ahead of him. If the good Lord keeps that kid healthy, he’s got a bright future. Everybody’s looking for guys like him.”

Capehart is a name to watch out for against Georgia Tech, as he is playing great football at the right time.

