Swinney on Briningstool: “The sky’s the limit for this guy”

The Clemson football program may have lost their starting tight end to the 2023 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean the Tigers’ are left hanging at the position.

Stepping in for Davis Allen, starting tight end Jake Briningstool is ready for a more substantial role in the Tigers’ offense. After recording 25 catches for 285 yards and four touchdowns in 2022, Briningstool is ready to be the guy for Clemson’s offense and has the opportunity to be just that.

Head coach Dabo Swinney recently discussed Briningstool following the Tigers’ second scrimmage.

“Jake’s been ready to be the guy since he got here,” Swinney said. “Sometimes it’s hard to be patient, right, you know Davis Allen’s pretty good and I think Jake, he wanted to be the guy but he wasn’t ready to be the guy. He just maturity-wise wasn’t quite there and physically wasn’t quite there but was still able to be a productive player for us and man, he had a great guy like Davis Allen to really show him.”

Now physically ready, Briningstool has all the tools needed to be an elite tight end in college football. He’ll be a solid blocker, but his strengths are in his tremendous receiving ability.

According to Swinney, the sky is the limit for the young tight end heading into the season.

”Man, I’m really proud of Brinny. He’s done great, he is, sky’s the limit for this guy. I mean, he’s got his body in a great spot, he’s worked really hard, he’s matured, he’s smart, doesn’t make a lot of mental errors. He’s got elite ball skills and he really gets it and he’s hyper-competitive. I mean, he is a really competitive dude so there’s no limit to him,” Swinney said.

Expect Briningstool to make plays for the Tigers’ offense this season. Starting quarterback Cade Klubnik should regularly target the big-bodied tight end.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire