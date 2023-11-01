Swinney asked if Clemson might give backup QB Hunter Helms a chance to play

The Clemson football program is having its worst season in years, and there have been many questioning the Tigers and where the program is heading.

During Dabo Swinney’s radio call-in show Monday night, the head coach was asked about starting quarterback Cade Klubnik and at what point would he and his staff consider giving backup quarterback Hunter Helms a chance to play.

Klubnik is the Tigers guy, but Swinney also never said it wasn’t a possibility.

“We haven’t been in that situation yet where we felt like it was warranted to bench him if you will,” Swinney said of Klubnik. “That doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen, but nobody on our staff offensively, Garrett (Riley) – we haven’t had a situation where we’ve felt like OK, hey, we need to sit this guy down.”

“Cade is our quarterback, and he’s going to be a great one,” Swinney said. “These are some tremendous opportunities to really develop this young man and grow him. He did a lot of great things. He was 33-of-50 (against NC State last Saturday) and certainly missed a couple plays as well. But he gives us the best chance to win.”

Through eight games this season, Klubnik has completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 1,947 yards, 13 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He’s had his moments, but we’ve also seen some questionable play from the quarterback.

He will look to put together a strong performance Saturday in a big game against Notre Dame.

