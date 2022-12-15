‘Swing like Nelly’: Jordan Spieth’s advice to dad ahead of PNC Championship is simple

Shawn Spieth, the father of three-time major champion Jordan, spent the last six weeks preparing for his first start at the PNC Championship with, admittedly, mixed results.

“I'm not a great golfer. I practiced for the last six weeks, and I'm maybe twice as good as I was six weeks ago. I've still got a long way to go,” the elder Spieth said Thursday.

Luckily for Shawn, he’ll have the benefit of being paired with one of the most fundamentally sound and aesthetically pleasing swings in the game for Round 1 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, where the Spieths will play alongside Nelly Korda and her father, Petr.

“It's like playing with Adam Scott. She swings it so sweet,” Jordan said of Korda’s swing. “It will be nice to watch that tempo and, hopefully, dad will watch that tempo and take that tempo. Swing like Nelly — that's going to be your goal on Saturday.”

Jordan Spieth explained that his father and Korda will play from the same tee when play begins Saturday, and he hopes it will challenge Shawn to “swing like Nelly” as he tees it up with the LPGA star.

“I'll swing easy,” Shawn Spieth smiled.