Swing and miss: These are the best Arkansas natives the Hogs have missed since 2009

Early signing day came and went at Arkansas, largely without the hullabaloo that accompanied seasons previous.

The Razorbacks’ class, on the whole, was no better or worse than normal as coach Sam Pittman and crew hauled in a top-30 class again. The difference, though, is the realization among fans – finally – and some of the more pro-Arkansas media that Top-30 isn’t actually very good.

Such a ranking this year slotted Arkansas 14th out of 16 SEC teams, leading only Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. Not exactly the SEC’s powerhouses. The Bulldogs, too, could ultimately leapfrog the Hogs in those rankings after actual signing day later spring semester.

What may be roughest, especially for elders who ‘remember when we built a wall around this state!’ when it comes to recruiting, is the flagship school in the Natural State landed exactly four of its Top-10 recruits in the Class of 2024.

Four. You know, one more \ number as that non-rival about four hours north, northeast of Fayetteville landed from Arkansas’ Top 10.

The Razorbacks picked up defensive end Charleston Collins, running back Braylen Russell, linebacker Wyatt Simmons and wide receiver CJ Brown.

For the record, Arkansas landed only two in-state players in the Class of 2023. They were the top two in the state, however, and the only four-star recruits. The year before, Arkansas picked up seven of the top eight.

Losing propsects to other schools is not new, really. Arkansas has laregely been fortunate that, for the most, it hasn’t bit them in the rear end.

Let’s look back at some of the ones the program probably wished it landed, though.

Michael Dyer - Auburn

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Class of 2010

Running back

Two straight 1,000-yard sesons at Auburn for Dyer before off-field troubles stifled his on-field career.

Zac Brooks - Clemson

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Class of 2012

Running back

Brooks was Clemson’s third-string running back for a bulk of his four years, but was still good enough to be drafted in the seventh round in 2016. Considering who was at Arkansas at the time, though, the Hogs probably were fine in the long run.

Altee Tenpenny - Alabama

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Class of 2013

Running back

One of the most decorated and talented running backs to come out of Arkansas since Darren McFadden, Tenpenny’s personal demons resulted in his death just two years out of high school.

Josh Frazier - Alabama

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Class of 2014

Defensive tackle

Frazier played at Alabama, but in an era in which the Crimson Tide were churning out pros, he struggle to see the field regularly until his final two seasons. You have to wonder how much he might have helped at Arkansas, though, especially in those late Bret Bielema periods.

KJ Hill - Ohio State

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Class of 2015

Wide receiver

Bielema knew Arkansas missed out on Hill the day they missed out on Hill. The North Little Rock wideout remains the all-time leading receiver at one of college football’s blue bloods.

Damarea Crockett - Missouri

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Class of 2016

Missouri

Three seasons at Missouri for Crockett and he didn’t play against Arkansas once because he was hurt each time. Still, Crockett kicked around the NFL until August after those three seasons.

Kiondre Thomas - Minnesota/Kansas State

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Class of 2016

Cornerback

Thomas was an all-around solid cornerback for three seasons with Minnesota before transferring to Kansas State for the 2020 season. He was good enough in college to stick around practice squads in the NFL for a bit, too.

Josh Johnson - Iowa State/Tulsa

Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver Josh Johnson (4) is unable to catch a pass in the second quarter during an NCAA football game against the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.

Class of 2017

Wide receiver

Johnson didn’t see the field much his one year at Iowa State, but when he transferred to Tulsa, the Central Arkansas Christian grad became an all-conference player, grabbing 82 balls for 1,087 yards and six touchdowns in 2021.

Tre Norwood - Oklahoma

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Class of 2017

Cornerback

Norwood was a lot like Thomas. Both Northside High grads. Both made the NFL. Norwood went through Oklahoma, though, and played two seasons with the Steelers before playing on both the 49ers’ and Bills’ practice squads this year.

Akial Byers - Missouri

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Class of 2017

Defensive tackle

Byers and Fayetteville High teammate Barrett Banister, who joined Mizzou as a walk-on, both had solid careers with the Tigers, becoming regular rotation players after just two seasons.

Gerry Bohanon - Baylor/South Florida

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Class of 2018

Quarterback

Bohanan played four years with Baylor, becoming starter in 2021, before finishing his collegiate career with South Florida in 2022. Some Arkansas fans wanted Chad Morris to sign him in the worst way out of Earle High.

Jadon Jackson - Ole Miss/Kansas State

Kansas State senior wide receiver Jadon Jackson (0) reaches after scoring a touchdown early in the first quarter against Troy during Saturday’s game inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Class of 2019

Wide receiver

Jackson caught 15 passes in three years at Ole Miss before finishing his career at Kansas State this fall, where he caught 17 balls and two scores.

Robert Scott Jr. - Florida State

Florida State Seminoles offensive lineman Robert Scott Jr. (52) celebrates his teamÕs victory. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Louisville Cardinals 16-6 to claim the ACC Championship title in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Class of 2020

Offensive tackle

A second-team All-SEC selection, Robert Scott Jr. started for three years on the FSU offensive line. Injuries limited him to a handful of games this past, but when he was healthy, he was a monster.

Jayden Williams - Ole Miss

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Class of 2021

Offensive tackle

Jayden Williams is Ole Miss starting left tackle. A position at which Arkansas badly needs more help.

Chas Nimrod - Tennessee

Tennessee wide receiver Chas Nimrod (81) catches a pass while defended by Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) during a football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Class of 2022

Wide receiver

The Bentonville High grad caught 17 balls as a freshman this past fall. That, ladies and gentlemen, is a good start.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire