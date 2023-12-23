Swing and miss: These are the best Arkansas natives the Hogs have missed since 2009
Early signing day came and went at Arkansas, largely without the hullabaloo that accompanied seasons previous.
The Razorbacks’ class, on the whole, was no better or worse than normal as coach Sam Pittman and crew hauled in a top-30 class again. The difference, though, is the realization among fans – finally – and some of the more pro-Arkansas media that Top-30 isn’t actually very good.
Such a ranking this year slotted Arkansas 14th out of 16 SEC teams, leading only Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. Not exactly the SEC’s powerhouses. The Bulldogs, too, could ultimately leapfrog the Hogs in those rankings after actual signing day later spring semester.
What may be roughest, especially for elders who ‘remember when we built a wall around this state!’ when it comes to recruiting, is the flagship school in the Natural State landed exactly four of its Top-10 recruits in the Class of 2024.
Four. You know, one more \ number as that non-rival about four hours north, northeast of Fayetteville landed from Arkansas’ Top 10.
The Razorbacks picked up defensive end Charleston Collins, running back Braylen Russell, linebacker Wyatt Simmons and wide receiver CJ Brown.
For the record, Arkansas landed only two in-state players in the Class of 2023. They were the top two in the state, however, and the only four-star recruits. The year before, Arkansas picked up seven of the top eight.
Losing propsects to other schools is not new, really. Arkansas has laregely been fortunate that, for the most, it hasn’t bit them in the rear end.
Let’s look back at some of the ones the program probably wished it landed, though.
Michael Dyer - Auburn
Class of 2010
Running back
Two straight 1,000-yard sesons at Auburn for Dyer before off-field troubles stifled his on-field career.
Zac Brooks - Clemson
Class of 2012
Running back
Brooks was Clemson’s third-string running back for a bulk of his four years, but was still good enough to be drafted in the seventh round in 2016. Considering who was at Arkansas at the time, though, the Hogs probably were fine in the long run.
Altee Tenpenny - Alabama
Class of 2013
Running back
One of the most decorated and talented running backs to come out of Arkansas since Darren McFadden, Tenpenny’s personal demons resulted in his death just two years out of high school.
Josh Frazier - Alabama
Class of 2014
Defensive tackle
Frazier played at Alabama, but in an era in which the Crimson Tide were churning out pros, he struggle to see the field regularly until his final two seasons. You have to wonder how much he might have helped at Arkansas, though, especially in those late Bret Bielema periods.
KJ Hill - Ohio State
Class of 2015
Wide receiver
Bielema knew Arkansas missed out on Hill the day they missed out on Hill. The North Little Rock wideout remains the all-time leading receiver at one of college football’s blue bloods.
Damarea Crockett - Missouri
Class of 2016
Missouri
Three seasons at Missouri for Crockett and he didn’t play against Arkansas once because he was hurt each time. Still, Crockett kicked around the NFL until August after those three seasons.
Kiondre Thomas - Minnesota/Kansas State
Class of 2016
Cornerback
Thomas was an all-around solid cornerback for three seasons with Minnesota before transferring to Kansas State for the 2020 season. He was good enough in college to stick around practice squads in the NFL for a bit, too.
Josh Johnson - Iowa State/Tulsa
Class of 2017
Wide receiver
Johnson didn’t see the field much his one year at Iowa State, but when he transferred to Tulsa, the Central Arkansas Christian grad became an all-conference player, grabbing 82 balls for 1,087 yards and six touchdowns in 2021.
Tre Norwood - Oklahoma
Class of 2017
Cornerback
Norwood was a lot like Thomas. Both Northside High grads. Both made the NFL. Norwood went through Oklahoma, though, and played two seasons with the Steelers before playing on both the 49ers’ and Bills’ practice squads this year.
Akial Byers - Missouri
Class of 2017
Defensive tackle
Byers and Fayetteville High teammate Barrett Banister, who joined Mizzou as a walk-on, both had solid careers with the Tigers, becoming regular rotation players after just two seasons.
Gerry Bohanon - Baylor/South Florida
Class of 2018
Quarterback
Bohanan played four years with Baylor, becoming starter in 2021, before finishing his collegiate career with South Florida in 2022. Some Arkansas fans wanted Chad Morris to sign him in the worst way out of Earle High.
Jadon Jackson - Ole Miss/Kansas State
Class of 2019
Wide receiver
Jackson caught 15 passes in three years at Ole Miss before finishing his career at Kansas State this fall, where he caught 17 balls and two scores.
Robert Scott Jr. - Florida State
Class of 2020
Offensive tackle
A second-team All-SEC selection, Robert Scott Jr. started for three years on the FSU offensive line. Injuries limited him to a handful of games this past, but when he was healthy, he was a monster.
Jayden Williams - Ole Miss
Class of 2021
Offensive tackle
Jayden Williams is Ole Miss starting left tackle. A position at which Arkansas badly needs more help.
Chas Nimrod - Tennessee
Class of 2022
Wide receiver
The Bentonville High grad caught 17 balls as a freshman this past fall. That, ladies and gentlemen, is a good start.