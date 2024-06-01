Take a swing: Take a look at some of the golf courses around the state
May 31—GOLF
Paako Ridge Golf Club
Sandia Park
In the foothills of the Sandia Mountains, Paako Ridge combines three nine-hole courses to create an unending series of challenges.
The Club at Las Campanas
Santa Fe
Two championship Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Courses woven through the natural high desert beauty of northern New Mexico. Each of the 18-hole courses offers a golfing experience enhanced by glorious mountain vistas.
Black Mesa Golf Club
La Mesilla
Black Mesa is a links-style course set against a backdrop of stunning sandstone ridges. The 18-hole course offers a majestic desert golf experience on rolling fairways extending through mountainous valleys.
Cochiti Golf Club
Cochiti Lake
The 18-hole Robert Trent Jones Jr. public golf course is conveniently located between Albuquerque and Santa Fe. It is nestled in the beautiful high desert terrain of northern New Mexico with the blue waters of Cochiti Lake as a refreshing backdrop.
Twin Warriors Golf Club
Santa Ana Pueblo
Twin Warriors is unique in that it winds around 22 cultural sites of previous habitation, creating a challenging and fair test of golf. There are numerous picturesque holes.
Piñon Hills Golf Course
Farmington
With a high desert layout and lots of green grass, the course has a relaxing, parkland feel. The fairways and greens were contoured to the rolling shape of the landscape.
Rockwind
Community Links
Hobbs
Designed and built as a Scottish-style links course, Rockwind features rolling hills, few trees and undulating greens and fairways.
Sandia Golf Club
Albuquerque
The 7,752-yard golf course was designed by Scott Miller and will challenge and delight golfers of all skill levels with a layout routed through the rugged high desert landscape featuring panoramic views of the Sandia Mountains and greater Albuquerque area.
Red Hawk Golf Club
Las Cruces
Red Hawk's links-style design is player friendly at all levels. Playing directly at the Organ Mountains can be visually intimidating for first-timers.
Desert Lakes Golf Course
Alamogordo
At the base of the Sacramento Mountains, are stunning views in the front nine, where a tree-lined, parkland-style layout highlights large greens with subtle undulations. The back nine, "the desert nine", is cut out of the southern New Mexico desert.