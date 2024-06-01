Take a swing: Take a look at some of the golf courses around the state

May 31—GOLF

Paako Ridge Golf Club

Sandia Park

In the foothills of the Sandia Mountains, Paako Ridge combines three nine-hole courses to create an unending series of challenges.

paakogolf.com

The Club at Las Campanas

Santa Fe

Two championship Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Courses woven through the natural high desert beauty of northern New Mexico. Each of the 18-hole courses offers a golfing experience enhanced by glorious mountain vistas.

theclubatlascampanas.com

Black Mesa Golf Club

La Mesilla

Black Mesa is a links-style course set against a backdrop of stunning sandstone ridges. The 18-hole course offers a majestic desert golf experience on rolling fairways extending through mountainous valleys.

golfblackmesa.com

Cochiti Golf Club

Cochiti Lake

The 18-hole Robert Trent Jones Jr. public golf course is conveniently located between Albuquerque and Santa Fe. It is nestled in the beautiful high desert terrain of northern New Mexico with the blue waters of Cochiti Lake as a refreshing backdrop.

cochitigolfclub.com

Twin Warriors Golf Club

Santa Ana Pueblo

Twin Warriors is unique in that it winds around 22 cultural sites of previous habitation, creating a challenging and fair test of golf. There are numerous picturesque holes.

mynewmexicogolf.com/twin

Piñon Hills Golf Course

Farmington

With a high desert layout and lots of green grass, the course has a relaxing, parkland feel. The fairways and greens were contoured to the rolling shape of the landscape.

pinonhillsgolf.com

Rockwind

Community Links

Hobbs

Designed and built as a Scottish-style links course, Rockwind features rolling hills, few trees and undulating greens and fairways.

rockwindgolfcourse.com

Sandia Golf Club

Albuquerque

The 7,752-yard golf course was designed by Scott Miller and will challenge and delight golfers of all skill levels with a layout routed through the rugged high desert landscape featuring panoramic views of the Sandia Mountains and greater Albuquerque area.

sandiagolf.com

Red Hawk Golf Club

Las Cruces

Red Hawk's links-style design is player friendly at all levels. Playing directly at the Organ Mountains can be visually intimidating for first-timers.

redhawkgc.com

Desert Lakes Golf Course

Alamogordo

At the base of the Sacramento Mountains, are stunning views in the front nine, where a tree-lined, parkland-style layout highlights large greens with subtle undulations. The back nine, "the desert nine", is cut out of the southern New Mexico desert.

desertlakesgolf.com