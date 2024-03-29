Swindon Town 2-1 Notts County

Swindon Town broke a four-match winless streak as they beat Notts County thanks to two pieces of comedic defending.

The visitors conceded after 19 minutes in calamitous circumstances as Scott Robertson tried to play the ball back to his goalkeeper Sam Slocombe, but it hit the post and rebounded for Aaron Drinan to net his third goal in four games.

Sean McGurk then drifted out to the right and picked out Paul Glatzel in space with a whipped cross, but his header rattled the crossbar and bounced over.

Then, in the 73rd minute, Slocombe came out of his goal and attempted to thread a pass into midfield, but instead played it straight to Glatzel who could not believe his luck as he put the ball into the empty net.

Substitute Alassana Jatta scored a stoppage-time consolation goal for Notts from an acute angle, but it proved too little too late as County's slide down the table continued.

Match report supplied by PA Media.