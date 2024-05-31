Swindon Town sign Clarke from Mansfield

Ollie Clarke signs for Swindon after achieving promotion with Mansfield last season [Getty Images]

Swindon Town have signed midfielder Ollie Clarke from Mansfield Town on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old is the Robins' first addition of the summer and joins after four seasons with the Stags where he made more than 152 appearances.

He scored three goals and created five assists in 39 league games last season as the Stags won promotion to League One, and was also given the captaincy during his time there.

Clarke began his career with Bristol Rovers where he played more than 200 games during an 11-year spell.