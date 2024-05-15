Swindon Town fans call for change of ownership

Swindon Town's Football Supporters Club [Google Maps]

A football supporters club has written an open letter to their club's chairman, saying they had lost confidence and trust in their leadership.

The letter written by Swindon Town Football Supporters Club (STFC) to the club's chairman Clem Morfuni, called for "significant investment" a "redevelopment plan" and "complete transparency in communication".

"Alternatively, it is time for you to sell the Club and find a new owner who can provide these things as soon as is practically possible," it said.

Swindon Town Football Club has been approached for comment.

'Met with constant denial'

The letter comes after STFC, which owns 50% of the club's stadium, the County Ground, a joint venture with the club's owners, surveyed more than 2,000 fans following the side's worst league position in modern history.

The letter said: "We have tried to support, encourage, advise you and give you constructive feedback in order to give you the best chance of success in running the Club."

However, STFC said the feedback was "met with a consistent level of denial and a version of reality which does not relate to the facts".

"For example, you continue to insist the Club is debt free. It is not," it added.

"The Club has been found guilty of EFL charges relating to both undisclosed shareholdings and late payments and it is clear that the Club is constantly struggling with cashflow," it added.

'Lost all confidence'

STFC said while there were "many things" they "continue to appreciate", including the creation of the Advisory Board, the Women's team and "joining us in a Joint Venture to own the County Ground", they hoped the results of their survey would "finally make" management "see both the level of feeling of the fans".

Trust STFC also accused the ownership of carrying out a secret plan on its future without their consultation.

"We, as a Trust led by our recent survey, are today declaring we have lost all confidence and trust in the leadership and ownership of our beloved Swindon Town Football Club.

"Further, we have no faith that a promised re-development of the County Ground is plausible under your ownership," the letter read.

"We are a proud Club which has cherished our football league status for well over 100 years and we implore you to make the changes now before we lose that status under your tenure," it added.

