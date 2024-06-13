Swindon sign ex-Accrington defender Longelo

Swindon Town have signed defender Rosaire Longelo on a permanent deal following his departure from fellow League Two side Accrington Stanley.

Longelo joined Accrington from Newcastle United in 2022, going on to play 82 games for the club, and had been offered a new deal to stay with Stanley.

However, the 24-year-old, who began his career in West Ham's academy, said it was "impossible" to resist a switch to Swindon.

"Swindon's always been a big club, so when they came calling it was impossible and hard to say no," he told the Robins' website.

Longelo is the second defender to sign at the County Ground this summer after Tunmise Sobowale joined from Shrewsbury Town.