Swindon sign defender Sobowale from Shrewsbury

Tunmise Sobowale made 35 appearances for Shrewsbury Town last season [Getty Images]

Swindon Town have signed Irish defender Tunmise Sobowale on a free transfer from Shrewsbury Town.

The 25-year-old, who plays predominantly as a right wing-back, made 35 appearances in all competitions for Shrewsbury after joining the League One club from Irish side Waterford last summer.

"I'm loving the energy that I get from the club, we should be looking to get promoted and I'm just looking forward to getting out in front of the fans," Sobowale told the Swindon website.

Sobowale began his career at Waterford, then spent spells at Spanish side Hercules and Finn Harps before returning to his first club in 2020.

He becomes the Robins' second summer signing after Ollie Clarke joined from Mansfield Town on 31 May.