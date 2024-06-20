Swindon sign defender Delaney from Newport

Swindon Town have signed defender Ryan Delaney on a permanent deal from League Two rivals Newport County.

The 27-year-old centre-back joined the Welsh side in July 2023, making 41 appearances and wearing the captain's armband during the last campaign.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international began his career in his home country with Wexford and has had spells at Rochdale, Morecambe, Bolton and Scunthorpe previously.

"The stature of the club and the head coach spoke to me about the outlook and what he wants to achieve here and what he want the players here to strive for, so that really excited me," Delaney told the Swindon club website.

Delaney is Swindon's fourth signing of the summer under new boss Mark Kennedy, after Ollie Clarke, Tunmise Sobowale and Rosaire Longelo.