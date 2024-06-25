Swindon sign Crawley defender Wright

Will Wright helped Crawley Town beat Crewe Alexandra in the League Two play-off final at Wembley in May [Rex Features]

Swindon Town have signed free-agent defender Will Wright after he turned down a contract offer at newly promoted Crawley Town.

The 27-year-old was a virtual ever-present in the Crawley side that won the League Two play-off final last season

He moved to the Red Devils from Gillingham a year ago and scored four goals in 54 appearances.

"There was a lot of competition for Wills' signature and we are thrilled that he is joining us for the 2024-25 season," Swindon's head of football Jamie Russell told the club website.

Russell added: "Will played over 40 League Two games last season, and more importantly gained promotion, which is a key area of our recruitment this summer and can be shown with this signing but also Ollie Clarke at the start of this summer transfer window.

"He not only offers defensive solidity with a promotion-winning mindset, but also he is a threat when attacking too, which can be shown by the number of goal involvements he had in Crawley's last campaign, and we're really looking forward to seeing him in a Swindon Town shirt soon."

Wright is the Robins' fifth signing of the summer.