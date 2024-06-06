Swindon midfielder Ofoborh signs one-year contract

Swindon Town's Nnamdi Ofoborh has agreed a new one-year contract with the League Two club.

The 24-year-old former Bournemouth and Wycombe Wanderers midfielder arrived as a free agent in March and featured in all seven remaining games as the Robins finished 19th in League Two.

The club say the Nigeria Under-20 international, who also spent two seasons with Glasgow Rangers without figuring in the first team, will now "stay at the County Ground for the upcoming 2024-25 campaign".

New Swindon boss Mark Kennedy said: "I've watched his games back from last season. He brings not only a physical presence to the team but technical quality too."

"Next season is going to be all about a new book, a new chapter," said Ofoborh. "With new faces joining us at the club alongside the new manager, we can use this to push us in the right direction next season."

Teenage Swindon defender Joel McGregor, 18, who has now made six first-team appearances since making his debut in November, has signed his first professional deal.