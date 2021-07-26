Swimming star Katie Ledecky expected to make more history in Tokyo

Katie Ledecky won silver in the Olympic women's 400m freestyle at the Tokyo` Games Monday morning local time — losing out on gold to Australia's Ariarne Titmus but adding to an already impressive career medals haul.

The big picture: Ledecky has been dominating women's swimming since winning her first gold at the 2012 London Games when she was 15 years old. Since then, she's brought home four more Olympic gold medals, broken 14 world records and earned the title of "greatest female swimmer of our time" from Michael Phelps.

The 24-year-old needs just three gold medals at this year's Games to match swimmer Jenny Thompson's record of eight career Olympic golds by an American woman. If she wins four, she would tie Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina for most career golds of any female Olympian.

When to watch:

Events streamed on NBC

200m freestyle:

Heats - July 26 at 6 a.m. ET

Semi-finals - July 26 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Finals - July 27 at 9:40 p.m. ET

1,500m freestyle:

Heats - July 26 at 6:49 a.m. ET

Finals - July 27 at 10:54 p.m. ET

4x200m freestyle relay:

Heats - July 28 at 7:11 a.m. ET

Finals - July 28 at 11:31 p.m. ET

800m freestyle:

Heats - July 29 at 6 a.m. ET

Finals - July 30 at 9:46 p.m. ET

Olympic medals:

2012 London Games:

🥇 - 800m freestyle

2016 Rio Games:

🥇 - 200m freestyle

🥇 - 400m freestyle

🥇 - 800m freestyle

🥇 - 4x200 freestyle relay

🥈 - 4x100 freestyle relay

2021 Tokyo Games:

🥈 - 4x100 freestyle

Current world records:

400m freestyle (3:56.46)

800m freestyle (8:04.79)

1,500m freestyle (15:20.48)

Editor's note: All times for heats, semifinals and finals are subject to change. This article will be updated with results.

