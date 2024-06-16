Swimming legend, Gators volunteer coach heading to her 4th Olympics

Florida women’s swimming team’s volunteer assistant coach Katie Ledecki, who has been training with the Gators in recent years, is heading to her fourth Olympic Games after cruising to victory in the 400-meter freestyle at the U.S. swimming trials on Saturday night.

Ledecky became just the ninth U.S. swimmer to qualify at least four times for the sport’s grandest stage.

“I pride myself on that consistency,” she said. “Sometimes it can be tough to feel you’re not having a breakthrough. But being really consistent is something I’m really happy with. I’ve learned to really enjoy training and take advantage of the moment.”

KATIE LEDECKY. 💪 She's headed to her fourth Olympics after another dominant performance in the 400m free!#SwimTrials24 pic.twitter.com/O9SxBSZxSP — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 16, 2024

Cheered on by a crowd of 20,689 at the home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, Ledecky touched the wall in the temporary pool in 3 minutes, 58.35 seconds. She improved on her time of 3:59.99 in the morning preliminaries and set herself up to make a run at another gold against a loaded field at the Paris Games.

