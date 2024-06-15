Which swimmers in the Olympic trials are from the Tampa Bay area?
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This weekend, several swimmers from the Tampa Bay area will be among the over 1,000 swimmers vying for a chance to represent the U.S. at the 2024 Olympics.
USA Swimming will choose its roster from the nine-day U.S. Olympic Trials with nothing but the best to bring home the gold. Some of the swimmers are returning competitors while others will be getting their first time in the spotlight, according to Team USA.
However, some of these athletes from our local cities are already well known.
Here’s the list of our local swimmers, what they’re trying out for, and at what time they’re going on.
Emma Weyant (Sarasota)
400M Freestyle
Prelims: Saturday 11am
Finals: Saturday 8pm
200M Freestyle
Prelims: Sunday 6/16 11am
Semifinals: Sunday 6/16 5pm
Finals: Monday 6/17 8pm
400M IM
Prelims: Monday 6/17 11am
Finals: Monday 6/17 8pm
200M Breaststroke
Prelims: Wednesday 6/19 11am
Finals: Wednesday 6/19 8pm
800M Freestyle
Prelims: Friday 6/21 11am
Final: Saturday 6/22 8pm
Gracie Weyant (Sarasota)
400M IM
Prelims: Monday 6/17 11am
Finals: 6/17 8pm
Robert “Bobby” Finke (St. Pete)
400M Freestyle
Saturday 6/15
Prelims: 11am
Finals: 8pm
800m Freestyle
Prelims: Monday 6/17 11am
Finals: Tuesday 6/18 8pm
1500m Freestyle
Prelims: Saturday June 22 11am
Finals: Sunday June 23rd 8pm
Jacob Hamlin (UT Swimmer)
200 M Freestyle
Prelims: Sunday 6/16 11am
Finals: Monday 6/17 8pm
800m Freestyle
Prelims: Monday 6/17 11am
Finals: Tuesday 6/18 8pm
Parker Knollman (UT Swimmer)
100 Meter Backstroke
Prelims: Sunday 6/16 11am
Finals: Monday 6/17 8pm
200 Meter Backstroke
Prelims: Wednesday 6/19 11am
Finals: Wednesday 6/19 8pm
Andrew Taylor (Clearwater)
800m Freestyle
Prelims: Monday 6/17 11am
Finals: Tuesday 6/18 8pm
1500m Freestyle
Prelims: Saturday June 22 11am
Finals: Sunday June 23rd 8pm
Finals will be broadcast live on USA Network and the Peacock app.
