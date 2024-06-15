Which swimmers in the Olympic trials are from the Tampa Bay area?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This weekend, several swimmers from the Tampa Bay area will be among the over 1,000 swimmers vying for a chance to represent the U.S. at the 2024 Olympics.

USA Swimming will choose its roster from the nine-day U.S. Olympic Trials with nothing but the best to bring home the gold. Some of the swimmers are returning competitors while others will be getting their first time in the spotlight, according to Team USA.

However, some of these athletes from our local cities are already well known.

Here’s the list of our local swimmers, what they’re trying out for, and at what time they’re going on.

Emma Weyant (Sarasota)

400M Freestyle

Prelims: Saturday 11am

Finals: Saturday 8pm

200M Freestyle

Prelims: Sunday 6/16 11am

Semifinals: Sunday 6/16 5pm

Finals: Monday 6/17 8pm

400M IM

Prelims: Monday 6/17 11am

Finals: Monday 6/17 8pm

200M Breaststroke

Prelims: Wednesday 6/19 11am

Finals: Wednesday 6/19 8pm

800M Freestyle

Prelims: Friday 6/21 11am

Final: Saturday 6/22 8pm

Gracie Weyant (Sarasota)

400M IM

Prelims: Monday 6/17 11am

Finals: 6/17 8pm

Robert “Bobby” Finke (St. Pete)

400M Freestyle

Saturday 6/15

Prelims: 11am

Finals: 8pm

800m Freestyle

Prelims: Monday 6/17 11am

Finals: Tuesday 6/18 8pm

1500m Freestyle

Prelims: Saturday June 22 11am

Finals: Sunday June 23rd 8pm

Jacob Hamlin (UT Swimmer)

200 M Freestyle

Prelims: Sunday 6/16 11am

Finals: Monday 6/17 8pm

800m Freestyle

Prelims: Monday 6/17 11am

Finals: Tuesday 6/18 8pm

Parker Knollman (UT Swimmer)

100 Meter Backstroke

Prelims: Sunday 6/16 11am

Finals: Monday 6/17 8pm

200 Meter Backstroke

Prelims: Wednesday 6/19 11am

Finals: Wednesday 6/19 8pm

Andrew Taylor (Clearwater)

800m Freestyle

Prelims: Monday 6/17 11am

Finals: Tuesday 6/18 8pm

1500m Freestyle

Prelims: Saturday June 22 11am

Finals: Sunday June 23rd 8pm

Finals will be broadcast live on USA Network and the Peacock app.

