Swimmer Wellbrock leads next German group for Paris Olympics

Germany's Florian Wellbrock celebrates his gold medal at the award ceremony for the Men's 10km open water Marathon Swimming event, at Odaiba Marine Park during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Oliver Weiken/dpa

Swimmer Florian Wellbrock leads a second group of athletes nominated for the Paris Olympics by the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) on Wednesday.

Wellbrock won 10 kilometres open water gold and 1,500m freestyle bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Games, and also has seven world titles. He is to compete in both events in Paris, plus the 800m.

The DOSB nominated 53 athletes for the July 26-August 11 Games, 25 of them swimmers who also include 100m butterfly world champion Angelina Köhler.

The others are from the sports of diving, shooting, judo and triathlon. Among them are judo world champion and twice Olympic bronze medallist Anna-Maria Wagner.

The DOSB has now nominated 67 athletes for Paris. Three more selection rounds are to follow.

More than 400 German athletes are set to compete in Paris. The German team had 434 athletes in Tokyo, and 452 in Rio 2016.