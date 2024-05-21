Swimmer Kate Douglass’ best friends are also her ‘biggest competitors’

(NEXSTAR) – After she led all U.S. swimmers with six medals at the 2023 World Championships and earned another five at 2024 Worlds, swimmer Kate Douglass is expected to be one of the biggest U.S. stars in the pool in Paris.

The 15-time NCAA champion is one of several University of Virginia standouts who are expected to compete.

“We step up on the blocks and we want to win,” Douglass said. “But then, you know, afterwards, we’re friends and we’re happy for each other and we want each other to be successful, too.”

Douglass made her Olympic debut in the Tokyo 2020 games and earned the bronze medal in the 200-meter individual medley, which requires swimmers to utilize four different swimming techniques.

Kate has returned to UVA to pursue a master’s degree in statistics.

