Swimmer/activist to speak at Iowa Republican event

Riley Gaines is used to making waves, both as a swimmer and an activist.

The former University of Kentucky swimmer has advocated against the inclusion of trans women in the women’s division of sports, and will be the keynote speaker at the Iowa Federation of Republican Women Spring Conference Thursday, April 25, at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport.

“When we heard Riley Gaines speak at the National Federation of Republican Women convention last fall, we knew we needed her to come here to Iowa, share her experiences, and speak truth and common sense to our members,” Michelle Crawford, IowaFRW president, said in a Friday release.

Riley Gaines

“The event is open to the public and we expect 300 people to come hear her message of motivation and fighting for what’s right,” Crawford said. “When you hear her personal story, what she’s been through, and her commitment to standing up for girls and for equality, you’ll never forget it.”

As part of the National Federation of Republican Women, IowaFRW members belong to the most influential grassroots women’s political organization in the U.S. with more than 65,000 members nationwide.

“One thing I’ve heard a lot from girls through all of this is that they feel helpless,” Gaines, a former University of Kentucky NCAA swimmer, said in the release. “And one thing I learned right away when I met the ladies with the Federation of Republican Women is there is nothing helpless about them! They are fierce fighters for women and girls, they don’t shy away from standing for what’s right, and I am proud to be associated with them. I am excited to speak at the IowaFRW Spring Conference.”

Gaines has become an emblem of fairness and reason in the debate over transgender women competing in girls’ and women’s sports. Known for excellence in both athletics and academics, she is a role model for young girls and a powerful speaker who addresses her experiences candidly and age-appropriately, the Friday release said. While public speaking was never her goal, she has gained national prominence and expanded her advocacy beyond sports and locker rooms to include the necessity of preserving safe spaces for women.

She participated in the 2021 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships, coming second in the 4 × 200 m freestyle relay and seventh in the 200m freestyle race; she made the All-SEC First Team that year.

In 2022, while swimming for the University of Kentucky in the 200-yard NCAA freestyle championship, Gaines tied for fifth place with University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, who became the first openly trans woman champion in the NCAA women’s division after winning the 500-yard freestyle.

Gaines will speak at the statewide conference in Davenport on Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m.

“After Riley directly experienced competing against a man in women’s sports, being forced without warning or consent to undress before the fully intact male, and subjected to discrimination by the NCAA, she became one of the most powerful voices to speak out against the injustice, challenging the rules of the NCAA, USA Swimming, International Olympic Committee (IOC), and other governing bodies,” her website says.

In September 2022, Gaines supported the campaign of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul by appearing in a TV ad for him, where she shared her criticism of trans women in women’s sports.

“Everyone should hear Riley’s story and we hope parents will bring their teens and tweens to the April 25 event,” Crawford added. “This isn’t just about swimming or sports – this is about fairness and safety and fighting alongside warriors like Riley Gaines to protect women and girls:”

Doors for the event open at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the Iowa FRW website HERE.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.