Swim community rallies to help Monett coach

Jun. 17—The swimming community that came together last weekend for the two-day Kraken Invitational in Carthage had another goal in mind beyond staying in shape and setting new personal records — they were there to help raise funds for one of their own, longtime Monett Coach Charles LaGarce, who is battling cancer.

"At at each meet and each pool we are trying to raise money by either doing raffles, or like at Webb City, we did Chuck-A-Duck," Monett swim mom Laurie Dillon said. "We're just trying to do something a little different at each meet to raise a little money for him."

Swim dad Richard Hurt, also of Monett, said LaGarce has been with the Monett Water Thrashers for more than two decades.

"He's been coaching everything from the YMCA, the Monett High School team and the summer team for 20-plus years," Hurt said. "So we are doing a fundraiser at each little event to help him out."

Hurt said he has a T-shirt company working on a shirt with a portrait of LaGarce to sell at the Tri-State Championship meet later this summer in Monett. He said organizers plan to have LaGarce's favorite saying — 'Livng the Dream' — written on the T-shirt as well.

Hurt said anyone who wants to contribute to the fundraisers can get in touch with someone via the Monett Water Thrashers Facebook page.

"He remembers every kid," Dillon said of LaGarce. "He remembers their names and he cheers on everybody. He is just so well beloved. We can't say enough good things about him."

So far as any fundraising goals, Hurt said they appreciate anything they can raise.

"Just whatever anyone can give," Hurt said. "That's what we are shooting for. We just want to keep him motivated and keep him moving forward. We truly miss him at the events this season."

Monett Water Thrashers former swimmer Ava Fritts said LaGarce has had an impact on her since she meet him 10 years ago.

"I started out really just wanting to learn how to swim," Fritts said. "He then told me he really wanted me on his team. Ever since then, it's just been what I do. I love it so much. I'm going to college to swim and I don't think I ever would have done that if it wasn't for Charles. He's the one that started me down this path."

Fritts, who will be swimming for Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, this fall, is following in LaGarce's footsteps as she forgoes her final year of summer swim to help coach the Water Thrashers.

"Being around Charles' positive attitude has really inspired me," she said.