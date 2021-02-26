Swim champ Ledecky ready for Tokyo competition

23-year-old Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky had to get resourceful

when lockdowns delayed the Tokyo Games

and upended Olympic athletes’ training programs last year

(SOUNDBITE) (English) KATIE LEDECKY SAYING: “It it really changed the most the first couple of months. I wasn't able to train in my normal training facilities. And so I swam in a backyard pool in the Bay Area for a couple of months and did all my weight training in my apartment. I just pulled together as much equipment as I could and did my workouts from home.”

Some people, including Olympic champion Michael Phelps

believe that training disruptions will lead to subpar performances in Tokyo

but Ledecky isn’t so sure

(SOUNDBITE) (English) KATIE LEDECKY SAYING: “There has been a lot of fast swimming still during this time. And as we've gotten closer and closer and I I think you'll see at least a couple, I think that there is definitely that potential.”

Recent results from collegiate and international competitions

revealed that there has been no drop-off in her rivals’ performances