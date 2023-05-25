New York NFL teams love Taylor Swift! Aaron Rodgers, Brian Daboll proud Swifties

Brian Daboll "loves the players" and Aaron Rodgers "loves the game." And both are proud Swifties as Taylor Swift rolls into East Rutherford, N.J., with "Midnight Rain."

Amid the stress of entering his second season as the New York Giants head coach, Daboll is planning to "shake it off" this weekend. He told reporters during the team's OTAs Thursday that he is attending one of Swift's highly-anticipated shows at MetLife Stadium this weekend with his daughter, and he suggested playing some of the pop superstar's music at practice.

He was true to his word. Swift's multi-platinum hit "22" blared through speakers as players went through drills. The team returns to the field after making the postseason last year for the first time since 2016.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Daboll grinned and twirled his whistle as he walked among quarterback Daniel Jones and other players stretching to Swift's declaration that "everything will be alright if we just keep dancing like we're 22."

Brian Daboll is a man of his word



22 on the speakers at practice pic.twitter.com/KotbDSSpWl — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) May 25, 2023

Sadly won’t be here this weekend for #TaylorSwift but I did get to come for Giants OTA.



And Brian Daboll delivers with “22” on the playlist. With one 22 featured haha pic.twitter.com/siR2wCsDy5 — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) May 25, 2023

Aaron Rodgers, Jets love Taylor Swift jams

Down the street, the New York Jets social media coordinator asked players for their favorite Taylor Swift songs.

Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers, who joined the team this offseason in a blockbuster trade from the Green Bay Packers, said he's a true Swiftie.

"Too many," he said. "Too many to count."

Several of his teammates agreed with Daboll's choice of "22," while Rodgers eventually decided on his favorite album, "Folklore."

The Super Bowl champ flexed his fandom further by mentioning a deep cut from her 2017 album, "Reputation."

"Going way back, I would say 'New Year's.' What is it? 'New Year's Day' or 'New Year's Eve?'" he said, before a person behind the camera confirmed the song is "New Year's Day."

Advertisement

"That's a banger."

Swift is holding three concerts at the Giants' and Jets' home stadium this weekend. On Wednesday, she announced there will be a special edition CD available exclusively at the New Jersey shows, which features a never-before-heard song from the "Midnights" sessions called, "You're Losing Me."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NY Giants, Jets share Taylor Swift fandom ahead of MetLife concerts