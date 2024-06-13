Swiatek pulls out of Berlin grass event

Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek celebrates with the trophy during a media event after winning against Italy's Jasmine Paolini at the end of their Women's Singles Final tennis match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros Complex. Loic Baratoux/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from next week's WTA grass tournament in Berlin, organisers said on Wednesday.

Five days after her grand slam success at the French Open, the Polish world number one has decided to rest up ahead of Wimbledon.

"Due to my general physical and mental exhaustion after nine intensive weeks, I unfortunately have to withdraw from...Berlin in order to rest and recover," the 23-year-old announced.

Despite Swiatek's cancellation, eight of the world's top 10 players will still be competing until June 23, including current grand slam champions Aryna Sabalenka (Australian Open), Coco Gauff (US Open) and Marketa Vondrousova (Wimbledon).

Germany's Angelique Kerber and Japan's Naomi Osaka, two former world number ones, will also take part.