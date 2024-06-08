Swiatek claims fourth French Open title with final win over Paolini

Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek celebrates her victory over Italy's Jasmine Paolini after their women's singles final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros Complex. Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/dpa

Iga Swiatek routs Jasmine Paolini, 6-2, 6-1, to claim a third straight and fourth overall French Open women's singles title.

Poland's world number one Swiatek won 10 games in a row from 2-1 down in the first set to 5-0 in the second and prevailed in 1 hour 8 minutes on first match point over her 12th seeded Italian opponent who was playing in a first grand slam final.

Swiatek, 23, became the third player in the Open era since 1968 to win the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen three times in a row, following Monica Seles 1990-1992 and Justine Henin 2005-2007.

Her four titles overall, the first coming in 2020, put her joint third with Henin at Roland Garros. Only Chris Evert with seven and Steffi Graf with six have more. Swiatek also has a US Open title from 2022 for five career titles at the majors.