Swiatek breezes past Cirstea at Madrid Open

Iga Swiatek is a four-time Grand Slam winner [Getty Images]

World number one Iga Swiatek beat Romania's Sorana Cirstea 6-1 6-1 to reach the last 16 of the Madrid Masters.

The Polish top seed, a three-time French Open champion, needed only one hour and 18 minutes to win a one-sided third-round match on her favoured surface.

Swiatek, runner-up to Aryna Sabalenka in Madrid last year, will face Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo next.

"Sara is a Spaniard, will have the home crowd behind her and is really solid. A fighter as well," Swiatek said.

Sorribes Tormo beat former world number one Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (7-0) 6-3.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, who has make a shaky start to the season, came through 7-5 2-6 6-4 against Canada's Leylah Fernandez.

Jabeur, who won the Madrid title in 2022, will face Jelena Ostapenko for a quarter-final spot after the Latvian beat Argentine qualifier Maria Carle 6-3 6-3.